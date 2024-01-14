RECAP: Green River and Rock Springs Wrestle For Third Place at Thoman Invitational

GREEN RIVER – The Wolves and Tigers faced each other for the third-place trophy in the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals. Green River would secure third place in front of their home crowd with a 42-27 final.

The Wolves won nine of the 14 bouts in the third-place match over Rock Springs. Weston Green of Green River and Nathan Beltran had one of the best duals of the night. They were tied up and needed overtime to determine a winner. Green would then get a takedown and win 9-7.

Broc Fletcher, Sam Thornhill, Mathew Foster, and Ian Dickinson would all win by pinfall for the Tigers. Nick Weipert, Max Hintz, Jaydon Walther, and Lucas Todd would win by pinfall for the Wolves. Dickinson had the quickest victory, pinning his opponent in 42 seconds. Check out the complete match results at the bottom of the article.

Axel Mackinnon (Left) Ian Dickinson (Right) receiving their Spirit Award. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

At the tournament, each team nominated one of their own for the Spirit Award, highlighting their hard work and team mentality. Axel Mackinnon and Ian Dickinson were nominated for the Wolves and Tigers.

Congratulations to them and congratulations to both teams on a great tournament.