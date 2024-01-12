RECAP: Lyman Drops Both Games Against Pinedale

LYMAN – The Lyman Eagles hosted the Pinedale Wranglers last night for both teams’ first conference game of the year. Pinedale would win both the girl’s and boys’ games against Lyman giving the Eagles and Lady Eagles a 0-1 conference record to start the season.

The girl’s game was first with No. 4 ranked Pinedale winning 64-48. The Lady Eagles performed well in the first half, earning a 24-23 lead going into the break. Pinedale scored 41 points in the second half while Lyman stayed steady offensively with another 24 points. Lyman had some foul trouble with 23 team fouls in the game with Morgan Anderson and Paige Rose both fouling out.

Lyman held Elyn Bowers to just 13 points on the night for Pinedale. Bowers is second in the state in scoring with 22.5 points per game behind Lauren Olsen of Douglas with 24.2. Erica Wilson for Pinedale had a great game scoring 21 points and leading all scorers. Ashtyn Wells had a good game for Lyman. She finished with 12 points and was sent to the free-throw line six times, leading to Bowers having three fouls in the first half.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The boys played next and Lyman again started the game well. They were down 22-21 at the half and held Pinedale’s leading scorer, Josh Gosar, to just six points at the break. Coming out of the second half Lyman struggled offensively and couldn’t get a shot to fall from the field in the third period. They would score four points at the line before the final quarter but heading into the fourth Lyman was down 40-25. Wranglers’ Gosar had a fantastic second half, scoring 20 points and finishing the game with 26.

Pinedale secured the win 60-36. Caleb Smith led Lyman in scoring with 9 points and added some fantastic defense with a pair of steals and blocks. On the season, Smith averages 2.2 steals and blocks per game.

Mountain View vs. Lander Valley was scheduled to take place today at 5:30 but has been canceled due to weather. Next Thursday, Lyman will host Lander.