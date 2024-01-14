RECAP: Sweetwater County Wrestling Teams Well Represented in Thoman Invitational’s “Best of the Best” and Girls Championship

GREEN RIVER – Nine students from Sweetwater County Schools participated in the Thoman Invitational’s “Best of the Best” Dual and Girls Championship Dual with five students securing victories. In both competitions, teams were put together by selecting the top two athletes at each weight class and having a dual against each other. For the “Best of the Best,” four Wolves were selected along with two Tigers. For the Girls Championship, two Wolves and one Tiger participated.

The four Wolves who competed in the best of the best were Lucas Todd, Spencer Wright, Nick Weipert, and James Herwaldt. The two Tigers were Broc Fletcher and Mathew Foster.

Lucas Todd. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

Two of the Wolves would finish in first place with Todd winning by pinfall in just 37 seconds in the 113 lbs bout. Weipert also secured first in the 144 bout by Major Decision with a 9-1 score.

For the Tigers, Fletcher would win the 138 lbs bout by decision with an 8-4 score, securing three wins for the Sweetwater County schools in the “Best of the Best.”

Sarah Eddy pinning her opponent. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

In the Girls Championship, Green River’s Brianna Uhrig and Lily Harris competed as well as Rock Springs’ Sarah Eddy. Uhrig won by decision in her 110 bout. Eddy won by pinfall in 5:28 for her 155 lbs bout.