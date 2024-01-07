RECAP: Tigers and Wolves Finish Top Three at Evanston Invite

EVANSTON – Rock Springs and Green River Swimming and Diving Teams had a combined 27 top five finishes throughout the 12 events of the Evanston Invite Saturday. Rock Springs finished in second with 279 team points, behind Evanston with 336. Green River finished third with 243.

Rock Springs finished the invite with 16 top five finishes, including three event wins. Gunner Seiloff finished first in the 200-yard Individual Medley with 2:12.42.

Seiloff was also on the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team that finished first with 1:35.87. Koen Asper, Noah Brandt and Timothy Stephens were the other swimmers on the relay team.

Tanner Thompson would be the final Tiger with a first place finish. He won the 100 Yard Breaststroke with 1:10.44.

Green River finished with 11 top five finishes, which included a pair of wins for Colin Gilmore. He took first in the 200-yard Freestyle with 1:57.32 and the 500-yard Freestyle with 5:19.83. Check out the full results on wyopreps.

This week, the Wolves will have meets in Cheyenne Friday and Saturday. Rock Springs is not scheduled for another meet until Jan. 18 when Green River hosts the Tigers the Rawlins Outlaws.