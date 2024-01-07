RECAP: Wolves and Tigers Wrestling in Uintah Tournament of Champions

VERNAL, UTAH – The Wolves and Tigers wrestlers competed in the Uintah Tournament of Champions in Vernal this weekend. There were 34 teams in attendance for the boys. Green River finished in fifth place with 127.5 points. Rock Springs came up in 12th place with 85.5 points. There were 18 teams for the girls. Green River finished in 10th and Rock Springs finished 17th with just one wrestler.
Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Green River ended with six boys and four girls who finished in the top five including Lily Harris who was second in 120lbs girls. Rock Springs had two boys and Hali Witt, who was the lone girl for RSHS, in the top five.
Boys Results
106
5th – Bentley Johnson GR
6th – Michael Stromberg RS
8th – Tavin Vendetti GR
113
5th – Lucas Todd GR
132
6th – Axel Mackinnan GR
150
4th – Max Hintz GR
5th – Nick Weipert GR
157
5th – Jaydon Walther GR
165
2nd – James Herwaldt GR
175
5th – Sam Thornhill RS
190
6th – Matthew Foster RS
215
4th – Ian Dickinson RS
Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Girls Results
105
5th – Bianca Maez GR
110
4th – Brianna Uhrig GR
120
2nd – Lily Harris GR
130
4th – Mikayla Green GR
170
4th – Hali Witt RS