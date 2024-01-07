RECAP: Wolves and Tigers Wrestling in Uintah Tournament of Champions

VERNAL, UTAH – The Wolves and Tigers wrestlers competed in the Uintah Tournament of Champions in Vernal this weekend. There were 34 teams in attendance for the boys. Green River finished in fifth place with 127.5 points. Rock Springs came up in 12th place with 85.5 points. There were 18 teams for the girls. Green River finished in 10th and Rock Springs finished 17th with just one wrestler.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River ended with six boys and four girls who finished in the top five including Lily Harris who was second in 120lbs girls. Rock Springs had two boys and Hali Witt, who was the lone girl for RSHS, in the top five.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Boys Results

106

5th – Bentley Johnson GR 6th – Michael Stromberg RS 8th – Tavin Vendetti GR

113

5th – Lucas Todd GR

132

6th – Axel Mackinnan GR

150

4th – Max Hintz GR

5th – Nick Weipert GR

157

5th – Jaydon Walther GR

165

2nd – James Herwaldt GR

175

5th – Sam Thornhill RS

190

6th – Matthew Foster RS

215

4th – Ian Dickinson RS

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Results

105

5th – Bianca Maez GR

110

4th – Brianna Uhrig GR

120

2nd – Lily Harris GR

130

4th – Mikayla Green GR

170

4th – Hali Witt RS