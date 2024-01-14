RECAP: Wolves Finish Fourth at Cheyenne Invite

CHEYENNE – The Green River Swimming and Diving team took fourth place in the Cheyenne Invite with some tough competition from around the state despite the rough travel conditions. The Wolves had a final team score of 277. Laramie took first with 485, Cheyenne Central (342) was second, and Campbell County (284) finished third. Green River did secure more team points than Cheyenne East (254), Thunder Basin (175), and Cheyenne South (163).

Rock Springs was also scheduled to be in attendance but couldn’t make the trip due to the weather conditions.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River would end up with four top-five finishes in the 12 total events. Colin Gilmore would have two of them individually. He was third in the 200-Yard Individual Medley with 2:13.82. Gilmore would also crack the top five in the 500-Yard Freestyle with 5:16.44. Keegan Gailey would finish with a top-five score in the One Meter Dive with 370.20.

The Wolves 400-Yard Freestyle Relay team would finish fourth as well with 3:46.88.

Check out the complete results on wyopreps.

Coming up

Next week, the Wolves host Rawlins and Rock Springs Thursday at 4:00 p.m.