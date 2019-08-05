Recipients of Woman’s Club Grant Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC is proud to announce the applicants receiving their fall $500 grants to Western Wyoming Community College.

The winners are Carol Ann Larson, AJ Maughan, Cameron Metcalf, and Michaelee Wisniewski. The Woman’s Club wishes these student’s our best on their future endeavors.

To apply for the next grant which will be given out for the Spring semester please contact any member of WCRS or go to their website www.gfwcrocksprings.org and apply online.

They accept applications from any student taking 12 or more hours the semester they are applying for. WCRS thanks all the generous people of the community for supporting their fundraisers which allows them to give back to the community.