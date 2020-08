According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, a 53-pound Lake Trout was caught at Flaming Gorge Reservoir recently breaking Utah’s state record.

Chance Scott, of Utah, caught and kept this 53-pound, 15-ounce lake trout at Flaming Gorge.

The trout’s girth was 34.7 inches and its length was 44.1 inches. The previous record was a 51-pound Lake Trout which was caught at Flaming Gorge in 1988

Congratulations of the big catch Chance!