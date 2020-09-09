Record Breaking Temperatures, 80+ MPH Winds Hit Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — According to the U.S. National Weather Service Riverton Office, not only did Sweetwater County get hit with 80+ mph winds, it also broke a record set back in the 60s.

The NWS released more information about the storm that swept through the area yesterday, bringing rain, snow and wind to the county. According to data from the NWS, Rock Springs saw a low of 24 degrees, which broke the record low temperature of 26 degrees set on September 9, 1962.

For all of the other recording-breaking low temperatures from Tuesday’s cold front see the graph below.

U.S. National Weather Service Riverton Office Facebook graph.

Along with the cold temperatures, came wind and snow. As for snow accumulations, the NWS is reporting Rock Springs saw a total of 3 inches, while Green River saw 5 inches.

As for the wind, the highest wind gust in the area was reported at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport on Tuesday when gusts reached 86 mph. These winds contributed to the airport canceling flights and closing until midday today, Wednesday, September 9.

However, the airport wasn’t the only place in Sweetwater County where high wind gusts were reported. Farson saw wind gusts of 68 mph, while Green River saw wind gusts of 67 mph. In Rock Springs and Reliance, wind gusts were recorded at reaching 61 mph, while Wamsutter reported wind gusts of 60 mph. The combination of wind and snow led to trees falling all across the county and both Green River and Rock Springs experienced power outages.