Recycling Center Installs New Baler

ROCK SPRINGS — The Ray Lovato Recycling Center installed its new baler and feed conveyor this week, which is the center’s largest investment in recycling infrastructure in its history.

The center said this $145,000 investment replaces the previous baler that was over 20 years old, and has far outlived its useful life.

This new baler will increase the efficiency of the center by:

Eliminating the need to remove caps off of bottles which simplifies recycling for residents, while also eliminating over 2,000 annual labor hours used to remove lids off of bottles.

Increasing bale density, which decreases shipping costs per ton and reduces the number of hourly shutdowns to complete a bale.

Increasing the number of products that can be baled, which increases the market value of the material compared to shipping unbaled materials.

Providing continuous feed operations by way of the new feed conveyor, which increases employee productivity and reduces the risk of on-the-job injuries.

Reducing maintenance/repair downtime due to the frequent failures experienced with the old baler.

“The Recycling Center Board is beyond ecstatic to see this day arrive for the future of recycling in Sweetwater County. While this investment is just the beginning of what is needed to truly revolutionize recycling services in Sweetwater County, it is a critical first step,” Board President Devon Brubaker said.

The installation started on Nov. 8, and is scheduled to conclude by the end of the day on Nov. 9. The center has remained open for customers to drop off recycling amid the installation, however, the community is asked to hold off on bringing cardboard materials to the center until Friday or this weekend if possible. If residents must haul cardboard materials in sooner, the center asks residents to break down their boxes and deposit them in the roll-off dumpster located adjacent to the cardboard cage area.

The Board set out on this capital purchase with the generous support of the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation, which provided substantial contributions over the last several years to make this possible. Combined with dozens of additional donations from community members, organizations, and businesses, the Board was able to make this investment without adversely impacting the Board’s future financial health.

“With the support of so many donors, financial support from the Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 and the City of Rock Springs, and dedication of our volunteer Board, today is a monumental moment in the growth trajectory of the Center,” Brubaker said.

The Recycling Center Board also said that without Jackman Construction, Western Midstream and Wyoming Waste Systems all donating their labor, equipment and supplies to help install of the new equipment this week, the costs would have been considerably higher. Brubaker noted that this investment would have likely been unattainable without their support.

The community is invited to join the Recycling Center Board and staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the center, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on November 17, 2023 at 2 p.m.