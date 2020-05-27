Red Desert Roundup Committee Cancels 2020 Rodeo and Parade

ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Committee announced it is going to cancel the 2020 rodeo.

This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, stock contractor, and all rodeo athletes and fans.

We have been monitoring updates from State of Wyoming, CDC as well as those from our local officials. This rodeo takes several months of preparation, which would be incompatible with the state health orders and guidance on social distancing. The committee’s decision to cancel the 43rd annual rodeo, golf tournament and parade until 2021 is based on their recommendations and regulations. We are going to take this time to prepare for the rodeo in July 2021.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact President Travis Garrison at 307-389-7074