Red Desert Roundup Parade Set for Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s not only rodeo time, but it’s time for the Red Desert Roundup Parade. That’s right folks, gather up your children and get ready to watch the parade.

The parade is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. in downtown Rock Springs. With numerous categories including, band, commercial, civic, fraternal, general, military, equestrian, religious, youth, political, motor sports and youth organization, there’s definitely something for everyone.

The Parade Route:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Parade Route will begin at B and Broadway; heading East on Broadway; under the under pass; continuing on M Street; left on Pilot Butte to K Street; K Street to North Front; right on North Front to Elk, left on Grant and over the overpass.

The Judge’s stand will be located on Grant Street in front of the World War II Memorial Traffic Island. Entries will be judged in each category for first, second, and third place. There will also be an overall winner.