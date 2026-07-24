Red Desert Roundup Parade Takes Place Saturday

Red Desert Roundup Parade Takes Place Saturday

An Integrated Well Services, Inc., employee at the 2025 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Saturday. The company won best overall entry in the parade. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade takes place Saturday morning in Rock Springs and begins at 10 a.m.

The annual parade begins at the intersection of C Street and Broadway and will travel East along Broadway before continuing under the underpass and traveling down M Street. The parade turns left onto Pilot Butte Avenue then turns onto K Street. From K Street, the parade moves along North Front Street, turning on to Elk Street, then onto the overpass.

This year, the parade theme celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

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