Red Desert Roundup Parade Takes Place Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade takes place Saturday morning in Rock Springs and begins at 10 a.m.
The annual parade begins at the intersection of C Street and Broadway and will travel East along Broadway before continuing under the underpass and traveling down M Street. The parade turns left onto Pilot Butte Avenue then turns onto K Street. From K Street, the parade moves along North Front Street, turning on to Elk Street, then onto the overpass.
This year, the parade theme celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.