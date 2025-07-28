Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Winners Announced

An Integrated Well Services, Inc., employee at the 2025 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Saturday. The company won best overall entry in the parade. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Saturday showcased a wide array of trucks, cars, trailers and even horses to entertain young and old alike. This year, the overall winner was Integrated Well Services, Inc. Group winners for the parade are as follows:

Youth Organization

1st, Legacy Gym

2nd, Top of the Rock Wrestling Club

3rd, Artistry in Motion Dance Studio

Commercial

1st, Integrated Well Services, Inc.

2nd, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

3rd, Teton Distributors

Civic

1st, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

2nd, LEAP Services

3rd, Rocky Mountain Care

Military

1st, American Legion Color Guard/Rock Springs High School ROTC

Political

1st, Brent Bien Truck and Trailer

2nd, Brent Bien for Governor 2026 Camaro

Band

1st, EIO Band

Fraternal

1st, Sweetwater Shrine White Fire Truck

2nd, Sweetwater Shrine Duce Coupes

3rd, Sweetwater Shrine Red Fire Truck

Motor Sports

1st, Hell Raising Racing

General

1st, Mission’s Most Wanted

2nd, Cowboy Fever Bus

3rd, Simplot

Religious

1st, Restoration Ministries

2nd, Uplift Church

Equestrian