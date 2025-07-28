Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Winners Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Saturday showcased a wide array of trucks, cars, trailers and even horses to entertain young and old alike. This year, the overall winner was Integrated Well Services, Inc. Group winners for the parade are as follows:
Youth Organization
- 1st, Legacy Gym
- 2nd, Top of the Rock Wrestling Club
- 3rd, Artistry in Motion Dance Studio
Commercial
- 1st, Integrated Well Services, Inc.
- 2nd, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
- 3rd, Teton Distributors
Civic
- 1st, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- 2nd, LEAP Services
- 3rd, Rocky Mountain Care
Military
- 1st, American Legion Color Guard/Rock Springs High School ROTC
Political
- 1st, Brent Bien Truck and Trailer
- 2nd, Brent Bien for Governor 2026 Camaro
Band
- 1st, EIO Band
Fraternal
- 1st, Sweetwater Shrine White Fire Truck
- 2nd, Sweetwater Shrine Duce Coupes
- 3rd, Sweetwater Shrine Red Fire Truck
Motor Sports
- 1st, Hell Raising Racing
General
- 1st, Mission’s Most Wanted
- 2nd, Cowboy Fever Bus
- 3rd, Simplot
Religious
- 1st, Restoration Ministries
- 2nd, Uplift Church
Equestrian
- 1st, Ashten Folks/RDR Princess 1st Attendant
- 2nd, Taylor Hernandez Thoman/RDR Princess
- 3rd, Kennedy Kleinlein/RDR Junior Princess