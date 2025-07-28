Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Winners Announced

An Integrated Well Services, Inc., employee at the 2025 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Saturday. The company won best overall entry in the parade. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Saturday showcased a wide array of trucks, cars, trailers and even horses to entertain young and old alike. This year, the overall winner was Integrated Well Services, Inc. Group winners for the parade are as follows:

Youth Organization

  • 1st, Legacy Gym
  • 2nd, Top of the Rock Wrestling Club
  • 3rd, Artistry in Motion Dance Studio

Commercial

  • 1st, Integrated Well Services, Inc.
  • 2nd, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
  • 3rd, Teton Distributors

Civic

  • 1st, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
  • 2nd, LEAP Services
  • 3rd, Rocky Mountain Care

Military

  • 1st, American Legion Color Guard/Rock Springs High School ROTC

Political

  • 1st, Brent Bien Truck and Trailer
  • 2nd, Brent Bien for Governor 2026 Camaro

Band

  • 1st, EIO Band

Fraternal

  • 1st, Sweetwater Shrine White Fire Truck
  • 2nd, Sweetwater Shrine Duce Coupes
  • 3rd, Sweetwater Shrine Red Fire Truck

Motor Sports

  • 1st, Hell Raising Racing

General

  • 1st, Mission’s Most Wanted
  • 2nd, Cowboy Fever Bus
  • 3rd, Simplot

Religious

  • 1st, Restoration Ministries
  • 2nd, Uplift Church

Equestrian

  • 1st, Ashten Folks/RDR Princess 1st Attendant
  • 2nd, Taylor Hernandez Thoman/RDR Princess
  • 3rd, Kennedy Kleinlein/RDR Junior Princess

