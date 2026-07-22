ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo returns to Rock Springs July 24-25, bringing two days of rodeo competition, family activities and patriotic celebration to the community.

Fans will be treated to a full slate of rodeo events, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

The rodeo will also feature mutton busting on both Friday and Saturday for children ages 6 and under who weigh 50 pounds or less. Entries remain open for young competitors looking to test their skills.

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Children ages 5-12 can participate in the Kids Calf Scramble both nights, racing to pull a ribbon from a calf’s tail for a cash prize. All participants will receive a sucker and other prizes.

Teenagers will have their chance to compete Friday night during the Teen Cash Scramble. The first 50 ticketed teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 through the gate can register under the grandstands for an opportunity to compete for prizes, including $500 in cash.

Saturday’s Adult Cash Scramble offers similar excitement, with the first 50 ticketed adults ages 18 and older eligible to register under the grandstands for a chance to win prizes, including $1,000 in cash.

Entertainment throughout the weekend will include rodeo clown “Shotgun” Rodney Gaston and specialty act Felix Santana.

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo royalty will also represent the event throughout the weekend. Rodeo Queen Kyra Folks is a recent Army Basic Training graduate from Rock Springs and serves as an officer at the Sweetwater County Detention Center while also serving in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Folks enjoys competing in gymkhanas and trail rides with her family and spends her free time with family, friends and her animals.

Rodeo Princess Ashten Folks, also of Rock Springs, will be a freshman at Farson-Eden High School this fall. She is involved in Little Sandy FFA, Sagehoppers 4-H Horse and Beef Club, Wild West Outlaws and participates in volleyball and basketball at Farson-Eden. Her hobbies include riding horses, hunting, swimming and spending time with family and friends.

Friday night’s Wrangler National Patriot Night will encourage fans to wear red, white and blue in celebration of the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary. Saturday’s festivities will continue with fans invited to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer.