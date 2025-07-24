Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Rides Into Rock Springs This Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo returns to the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs this weekend, bringing two nights of high-intensity rodeo action on Friday and Saturday, July 25–26.

Gates open at 6 p.m. both nights, with events running through 11 p.m. Fans can expect traditional PRCA events including bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.

The rodeo offers family-friendly fun with mutton bustin’ for kids 7 and under, although entries have been closed for this event. You can still be a part of the kids’ calf scramble for ages 5 to 12, and cash scrambles for older spectators. On Friday, the first 50 teens with tickets will have a shot at winning $500. On Saturday, the first 50 adults in the arena will compete for a share of $1,000 in cash prizes.

Saturday morning features the Red Desert Roundup Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Rock Springs.

Themed nights will also add to the weekend’s atmosphere. Friday is Patriot Night, honoring military and first responders, and Saturday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night in support of breast cancer awareness. Live music and vendor booths will round out the entertainment.

This year’s Red Desert Roundup Rodeo royalty showcases talented young women who represent Wyoming’s western heritage. Taylor Hernandez, the 2025 Rodeo Princess, is a fifth-generation rancher and honors student at Green River High School. She’s active in 4-H, serves as Green River FFA Vice-President, and currently holds the title of Wyoming High School Rodeo Queen.

Princess 1st Attendant Ashten Folks, an eighth grader at Farson-Eden, is involved in 4-H, school sports, and youth rodeo, with a love for the outdoors and animals.

Junior Princess Kennedy Kleinlein, a seventh grader at Rock Springs Junior High, has earned numerous awards showing horses and livestock and enjoys barrel racing, music, and rock climbing.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $10 for children ages 5 to 11. Children under 5 get in free.

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo has been a local tradition since 1978 and continues to draw top competitors from across the region, along with rodeo fans of all ages. For more information, visit rdrrodeo.com.