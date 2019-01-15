Red Horse Oil Seeking CDL Driver

Red Horse Oil Co. is seeking a Class A CDL Driver for work in the Southwest Wyoming area.
Class A CDL with HAZMAT and Tanker endorsements required.
Benefits
- Health
- Dental
- Vision
- Retirement
- Paid Vacation
- & Home Every Night!
To Apply
Apply in person at:
Red Horse Oil Co., Inc.
16 Brewery Rd. (Off Reliance Rd.) Rock Springs, WY 82901
