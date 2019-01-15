Red Horse Oil Seeking CDL Driver

Red Horse Oil Co. is seeking a Class A CDL Driver for work in the Southwest Wyoming area.

Class A CDL with HAZMAT and Tanker endorsements required.

Benefits

  • Health
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Retirement
  • Paid Vacation
  • & Home Every Night!

To Apply

Apply in person at:

Red Horse Oil Co., Inc.

16 Brewery Rd. (Off Reliance Rd.) Rock Springs, WY 82901

