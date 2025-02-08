Red Tie Gala Raises More Than $212,000 for Hospital Project

Attendees to the 2025 Red Tie Gala smile as they enjoy the evening. The event raised approximately $212,000 for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County's lab renovation and expansion project. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Tie Gala Feb. 1 raised more than $212,000 that will go towards Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s laboratory renovation and expansion project.

“The Gala is so much more than a fundraising event,” Kayla Mannikko, Executive Director for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation said. “This night reminds us of how strong our community is, while bringing together leaders and supporters who all embrace the spirit of philanthropy. The funds raised at the Red Tie Gala will have a profound impact on our ability to enhance the healthcare experience for the patients and families we serve.”

The event was the 11th annual gala and attracted hundreds of attendees. Money was raised through auctions, drawings, casino-style games, among other fundraisers throughout the night. All of the proceeds went to the hospital lab renovation and expansion, an $8.7 million project that aims to enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities and provide better care to Sweetwater County residents. Funding for the project is divided between a $4.35 million grant from the State Lands and Investments Board, $3 million in matching funds from Sweetwater County, and $1 million in matching funds from the hospital foundation.

“The expansion and renovation of our lab at MHSC will significantly enhance our ability to provide faster, more accurate diagnostic services to our community. This collaboration, between the foundation and the hospital, reflects our commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of our region while ensuring our patients receive the highest standard of care close to home,” MHSC Trustee Liaison to the Foundation Board Craig Rood said.

“Our patients and their families deserve access to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and services,” MHSC CEO Irene Richardson said. “The generosity of our supporters will help us achieve this goal and fulfill our mission of compassionate care for every life we touch by delivering an exceptional healthcare experience.”

Work is already underway for next year’s event – Red Tie Gala, Disney style, which takes place Feb. 7 2026.