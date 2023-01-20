Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)

Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday December 25, 2022 in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was a long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on April 13, 1938 in Farmington, Missouri; the daughter of Russell Davis and Alice Davis.

Mrs. Warren attended schools in Missouri and was a graduate of the St. Louis High School.

She married Delmar Warren on November 7, 1954 in Iowa and he preceded her in death on in 2005.

Mrs. Warren worked for J C Penny for over 20 years as a Clerk and retired in 1998.

Mrs. Warren was a member of the Living Hope Baptist Church and the quilting club at the Young at Heart Center.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; cooking; shopping; horseback riding; going to church and quilting.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce Dean Warren of Green River, Wyoming; Curtis Neal Warren and wife Rhonda of Kemmerer, Wyoming; three brothers; Russell; Casey; Bob; two sisters, Alberta and Barbara; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Allysean Russell; three brothers, Dale; Allen; Don; two sisters, Ginger and Nancy.

Cremation has taken place; Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Monroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.