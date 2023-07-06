Regina “Gina” Kay Jones (January 24, 1957 – July 4, 2023)

Regina “Gina” Kay Jones, 66, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 22 years and former resident of Arizona and Texas.

She was born on January 24, 1957 in Dallas, Texas; the daughter of Joseph Curtis Scarbrough and Bobbie Nell Troutt.

Mrs. Jones attended schools in Texas.

She married Robert A. “Bob” Jones May 14, 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death January 13, 2022.

Mrs. Jones enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren; reading; puzzles and crafting.

Survivors include one son, Brandon Jones and wife Darryl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Savannah Walker and fiancé Chris Bray of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Breanna Martin and fiancé Natalia Bynum of Katy, Texas; Krystal Smith and fiancé Robert Larson of Arlington, Nebraska; one brother, Michael Scarbrough of Arlington, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Owen Martin; Madison Martin; Gabriel Jones; Isabella Jones; Kathrine Matzen; Ethan Matzen; Conner Marsh; Aurora Slaton; one great-grandchild, Karla Matzen; five nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Linda Bailey; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.