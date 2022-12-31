Regional Airports Juggling Post-Pandemic Challenges

America’s airline industry has been struggling with an identity crisis for the past two years.

Flying the friendly skies was once as easy as calling your travel agent or booking a flight through your favorite online travel company.

But that all changed on March 13, 2020.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Former President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, and overnight the airline industry lost 95 percent of its business.

Industry forecasts surprisingly improved when a full rebound from the pandemic projected for 2025 actually started happening last year. Then came the omicron variant, and it was back to square one.

Value vs. Profit

Corporate airline goals aren’t about delivering value to rural communities. They’re about delivering value to their shareholders. So some difficult decisions had to be made in regard to surviving the sudden change.

Those decisions left many rural airports out of the loop in terms of service from corporate airlines. Companies like United and American had to fly where they were going to make money. So rural airports like the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport had a whole new set of obstacles to deal with besides the pandemic.

“We have to prove that our market will be profitable for them,” Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “And we have to be able to show that we’re more profitable than other markets because of the limited resources they have available.”

Brubaker specifically pointed out two growing concerns within the airline industry: a shortage of pilots, and ground crews.

It’s a different story at every airline, but the overall theme is a pilot shortage issue. ~Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker

Brubaker said that’s been coming for over a decade and was further exasperated by the pandemic.

The Perfect Storm

Pilot shortages can be linked to a number of factors spanning several decades.

Entry level pilots only made about $35,000 – $40,000 annually. Brubaker said when you combine that with schedules which have them away from their families for 15 or more days out of a month, the job became even less appealing.

A large number of commercial pilots were former military retirees and most of them were Baby Boomers. These people were rapidly approaching retirement age and mandated to retire at 65 years old.

And then on February 12, 2009, Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed in Buffalo, New York killing everyone on board and several people on the ground.

A federal investigation determined the pilots weren’t adequately trained and yawning in the cockpit. Families of the deceased passengers lobbied Congress to pass a law requiring pilots to have at least 1,500 training hours in order to sit as a first officer on a commercial flight with more than 30 seats.

This landmark legislation increased training time by 1,250 hours and became a major deterrent for people wanting to become pilots.

Hope on the Horizon

Brubaker said the Colgan pilots were victims of poor scheduling more than inadequate training. Both pilots had well over 1,500 training hours, but were fatigued from overwork. Nonetheless, the mandate remains in place.

“The airlines now recognize we have a huge supply and demand imbalance and they’re doing massive competitions with each other to see who can offer the best pay, best schedules, best benefits, best crew bases, best everything to recruit pilots,” Brubaker said.

As a result, entry level pay has climbed to six figures in addition to huge sign-on bonuses and guaranteed status level increases within a set time period.

Congress considers the 1,500-hour training rule untouchable because there hasn’t been an air carrier accident since its implementation.

The Airline Pilots Association also favors the rule because it drives more value for its members, “and if there’s a supply and demand imbalance, then their members make more money,” Brubaker said.

However, the industry is working on ways to make flight training more accessible by using Pell grants to cover costs. Brubaker also said early discussion have begun in Wyoming about possibly using the Hathaway scholarship for flight training or airline maintenance.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis sits on the Senate committee that oversees the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. She’s written op-ed pieces in the New York Times and Washington Post calling for regulatory reform when it comes to the pipeline for pilots.

The FAA will be reauthorized under the new Congress in 2023, and Brubaker hopes these regulatory changes will take place to help increase pilot numbers in the future.

The Future of RKS

If you’ve been out to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport lately you’ll see that construction on the new terminal is well underway.

While RKS still offers one flight a day, Brubaker is optimistic that the future holds bright things for his airport. He presented a slide show to the Rock Springs City Council this summer outlining the economic impact of the airport on the community as well as the current challenges its facing.

“United Airlines has terminated service in 36 cities since the beginning of the pandemic, and there are 69 cities nationwide where a major carrier has completely left the market,” he said. “Nearly every, single one of them is larger than Sweetwater County. So, we’re blessed that we still have air service here.”

Brubaker is actively working to restore a second flight out of RKS. He recently joined a Wyoming delegation which met with United Airlines officials in Chicago to talk about Wyoming opportunities and the challenges facing our rural airports.

He hopes to one day add a third flight to the schedule as Denver International Airport continues its rapid expansion into becoming one of the largest air service hubs in the world.

The Wyoming Legislature’s Air Transportation Liaison Committee recently met in September with representatives from United and SkyWest Airlines to discuss expanding service to the state.

“If we had a blank check we could probably dictate how the airlines operate here,” Brubaker said. “But we do continuously look at new ideas, not just internally but with consultants and with the state, on how to deliver more sustainable air service to Wyoming.”

It’s nice to know that the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport weathered several crippling blows over the last several years, but still remains a viable travel option for residents in our area.