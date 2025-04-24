Regional Projects Funded by Transportation Commission April 17

CHEYENNE – Projects impacting Sweetwater, Carbon, and Sublette Counties were funded during the Wyoming Transportation Commission’s meeting April 17. The four projects represent $12.51 million of the total $22.82 million approved by the commission.

In Sweetwater County, a $5.26 million bid was awarded to Kilgore Companies LLC, operating at Lewis and Lewis Inc., for a pavement rehabilitation project impacting 4.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 376 in Rock Springs. The contact completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Two bids were awarded for work in Carbon County. A $3.51 million bid was awarded to JTL Group Inc, operating as Knife River, for a paving project impacting 8.6 miles U.S. Highway 30/287 between Walcott Junction and Hanna. That contact completion date is set for June 30, 2026. A bid of $1.5 million was awarded to Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. for a pipelining project at various locations in Carbon County. That contract completion date is set for July 31, 2026.

In Sublette County, a $2.24 million paving project bid was awarded to Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC for 4.2 miles of Wyoming Highway 352 south of Cora. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the projects are being funded primarily with federal dollars.