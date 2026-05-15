Regional Thriller Sends Wolves Through

JACKSON — Green River is headed to the state soccer tournament with both teams after surviving a pair of high-pressure regional matches Thursday, while Rock Springs saw both of its seasons come to an end in Jackson.

The Wolves boys opened the day by defeating Natrona County in a shootout after playing through 100 scoreless minutes, while the Lady Wolves followed with a rivalry win over Rock Springs to secure another trip to state. Later in the evening, the Tigers boys battled Riverton into a shootout before falling to end their season.

Green River’s boys and Natrona County played one of the most defensive matches of the season in the regional opener.

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Neither team could find the net through regulation, and even after two 10-minute overtime periods, the score remained tied 0-0. That sent the match to a shootout, the first of the season for both teams. In Wyoming 4A soccer, regular-season matches can end in a tie, unlike postseason contests, where teams play two overtime periods followed by a shootout if the match remains even.

The Wolves delivered in the penalty kicks, winning the shootout 4-1 to advance to the semifinals and clinch a state tournament berth.

In the girls rivalry matchup, Green River pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Rock Springs in a win-or-go-home contest.

Isa Vasco led the way with a hat trick, while Brookelyn Phillips also scored for the Lady Wolves. The win sends Green River into Friday’s semifinals and keeps its season alive, while Rock Springs’ year came to a close. Rock Springs lone goal came from Tahlia Knudsen.

The final Sweetwater County match of the day featured another dramatic finish.

Rock Springs and Riverton battled into overtime after senior Mark Hamilton gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead before Riverton later equalized to make it 1-1.

Both defenses held through the remainder of regulation and all 20 minutes of overtime, forcing another shootout.

Riverton came away with the 4-1 shootout victory, ending the Tigers season one win short of a state tournament appearance.

With Thursday’s results, Rock Springs concludes its season, while both Green River teams move on in the postseason.

The Lady Wolves will face Kelly Walsh in the semifinals Friday at 9 a.m. at Jackson Hole High School Stadium. The Wolves boys will follow against Kelly Walsh at 11 a.m., also at the stadium, with both teams now one win away from reaching the regional championship match.