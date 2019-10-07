Register for Southwest Wyoming BMX Racing

Interested in the world of BMX racing?

The Southwest Wyoming BMX Racing season is just around the corner and registration starts next week!

REGISTRATION TIMES & LOCATIONS

Thursday October 17th l 4-6pm l Bike & Trike–612 Broadway St. Rock Springs



Friday October 18th l 4-6pm l Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson–440 Uinta Dr Green River



Saturday October 19th l 10am-12pm l Bike & Trike–612 Broadway St. Rock Springs





BMX racing is open to racers of all ages and all abilities.

We have push bike races for those who don’t quite know how to ride a bike and even races for the adults that are “kids at heart”.

Stop by one of the registration locations and we’ll be happy to answer any questions you might have!

Can’t make registration?

Come see us at our first indoor race of the season at the

Sweetwater County Events Complex, November 8-10th.

Like Southwest Wyoming BMX on Facebook

www.facebook.com/SouthwestWyomingBMX/

