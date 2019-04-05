Register for the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

Join the Fight Against Juvenile Diabetes at the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser.

Assisting Sweetwater County Juvenile Diabetics since 2007.

The KD Foundation understands the financial burden that comes with a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis and we are committed to helping ease this burden. We are proud to provide hardship grants to assist these families with the cost of medical supplies or charges incurred with this diagnosis. We also offer scholarships for continuing education, registration fees to diabetes camps and free medical alert jewelry.



We are currently preparing for our 12th Annual Walk/Color Rush Fundraiser and BBQ. In 2018, over 1,000 participants walked/ran the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in bright–colored powder! (a color-free option is available.)

We believe there is great support in numbers and with your help we are able to keep this event and all of its life changing benefits running strong.