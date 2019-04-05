Register for the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

Join the Fight Against Juvenile Diabetes at the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser.

Assisting Sweetwater County Juvenile Diabetics since 2007.

The KD Foundation understands the financial burden that comes with a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis and we are committed to helping ease this burden. We are proud to provide hardship grants to assist these families with the cost of medical supplies or charges incurred with this diagnosis. We also offer scholarships for continuing education, registration fees to diabetes camps and free medical alert jewelry.


We are currently preparing for our 12th Annual Walk/Color Rush Fundraiser and BBQ. In 2018, over 1,000 participants walked/ran the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in brightcolored powder! (a color-free option is available.)

We believe there is great support in numbers and with your help we are able to keep this event and all of its life changing benefits running strong.

Be active and support a great cause-
all proceeds help Sweetwater County kids with juvenile diabetes.

Register by April 5th!

Register at Daniel’s Jewelry, 617 Broadway.
Tuesday-Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 10 am-4 pm

Event Details

When

Saturday, May 4th
11:00AM

Where

Coal Train Coffee Depot
501 South Main Street

The walk is around three miles and features a color rush or a non-color option if you’d prefer. Make sure to stick around for the BBQ taking place immediately afterward.

All participants will receive a t-shirt while supplies lasts!

Call 307-362-8040 for more information about the Walk & Color Rush.

Team Registration

If you would like to participate in the COLOR RUSH FUNDRAISER, please fill out the registration form and return it to Daniel’s Jewelry at 617 Broadway or email:

kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com

The deadline to register and ensure that you will receive shirts will be April 5th. Please submit donations/pledges no later than time of t-shirt pick-up.

Sponsor The Event

If you would like to be a sponsor and have your business name printed on THE COLOR RUSH t-shirts, please fill out this Sponsorship Form and return it to Daniel’s Jewelry at 617 Broadway.

The deadline to sponsor and ensure that your business name is on the shirts will be April 5th.

Silver $250 – $499  Gold $500 – $999  Platinum $1000+

Please make checks payable to: KD Foundation (100% of all proceeds stay in Sweetwater County)

We appreciate your support and look forward to hearing from you. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please contact us at (307) 362-8040 or (307) 922-3379.

👍 Follow the KD Foundation on Facebook here.

“Steps to Make a Difference”

