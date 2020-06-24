Register for the 13th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

Join the Fight Against Juvenile Diabetes at the 13th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser.

Assisting Sweetwater County Juvenile Diabetics since 2007.

The KD Foundation would like to update you on how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our original plans for the KD Foundation’s 13th Annual Walk/Color Rush. The health and well-being of our donors, volunteers and participants is our highest priority. With that in mind, we have made the decision to reschedule the event to Saturday, September 12th. In this time of uncertainty even these new plans may change. The KD Foundation will continue to monitor all regulations and guidelines on large gatherings in order to make the best decisions possible. Please visit our Facebook page for additional updates.

The KD Foundation understands the financial burden that comes with a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis and we are committed to helping ease this burden. We are proud to provide hardship grants to assist these families with the cost of medical supplies or charges incurred with this diagnosis. We also offer scholarships for continuing education, registration fees to diabetes camps and free medical alert jewelry.

We are currently preparing for our 13th Annual Walk/Color Rush Fundraiser and BBQ. In 2019, over 1,000 participants walked/ran the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in bright–colored powder! (a color-free option is available.)

Be active and support a great cause-

all proceeds help Sweetwater County kids with juvenile diabetes.

Register By July 30 Register at Daniel’s Jewelry, 617 Broadway.

Tuesday-Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 10 am-4 pm WHEN

Saturday, September 12

11:00AM WHERE

Bunning Park

Downtown Rock Springs

Make sure to stick around for the BBQ taking place immediately afterward!

Call 307-362-8040 for more information about the Walk/Color Rush.

Team Registration

During this time of great uncertainty we’ve been encouraged, and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from our community. Remarkable people, small businesses and corporations have all stepped up to support the juvenile diabetics of Sweetwater County. We believe there is great support in numbers and with the help of our generous community, we are able to keep this event and all of its life changing benefits running strong.

If you would like to participate in the COLOR RUSH FUNDRAISER, please fill out the registration form and return it to Daniel’s Jewelry at 617 Broadway or email: kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com.

The deadline to register and ensure that you will receive shirts will be July 30, 2020.

Please submit donations/pledges no later than time of t-shirt pick-up.

Sponsor The Event

If you would like to be a sponsor and have your business name printed on THE COLOR RUSH t-shirts, please fill out this Sponsorship Form and return it to Daniel’s Jewelry at 617 Broadway.

The deadline to sponsor and ensure that your business name is on the shirts will be July 30.

Silver $250 – $499

$250 – $499 Gold $500 – $999

$500 – $999 Platinum $1000+

Please make checks payable to: KD Foundation (100% of all proceeds stay in Sweetwater County)

We appreciate your support and look forward to hearing from you. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please contact us at (307) 362-8040 or (307) 922-3379.



Follow the KD Foundation on Facebook HERE



“Steps to Make a Difference”

