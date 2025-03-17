Register for The Annual Flaming Gorge Fish Derby

The annual Flaming Gorge Fish Derby is a highly anticipated event that attracts fishing enthusiasts from all over the United States. Established in 1984, the derby has grown into one of the largest freshwater fishing derbies in the country.

WHEN May 17th & 18th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Lucerne Valley Marina

1 Lucerne Valley Recreation Rd, Manila, UT 84046

Fishing times: Saturday – 5:30 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday – 5:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Entry fee: $200.00 per team

All teams must check in for team registration at Lucerne Valley Marina on Friday May 17, 2024, Registration opens at 11:00 am, and no entry will be taken after 8:00 pm that night.

The Derby is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.

The Lucerne Valley Marina is thrilled to be hosting The Annual Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby on May 17th and 18th. This prestigious event is widely recognized as one of the largest freshwater fishing derbies in the United States. This year they can host 1200 fishermen with up to 400 different teams eager to compete in eight categories and also Fish for the title of the largest fish of the derby.

Participation in the derby requires a team entry fee of $200, with each team comprising two to three individuals. Registrations are conveniently accepted online at the dedicated website www.flaminggorgefishderby.com, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for all participants. Payment of registration will serve as a liability waiver for all team participants.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby offers a wonderful opportunity to kick off the summer season with a memorable tournament. By participating, you not only get to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors but also support local businesses and sponsors who have generously contributed to making this event a success.

The Flaming Gorge Fish Derby is conducted under the permit of the Ashley National Forest, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations and responsible resource management.

We eagerly anticipate welcoming anglers of all skill levels to this exceptional fishing derby. Join us on May 17 and 18, 2025, for an unforgettable weekend filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the chance to reel in some incredible catches!

*Fish must be registered at Lucerne, Cedar Springs or Buckboard Marina weigh stations no later than one half (1/2) hour after the close of each tournament day. No exceptions.

Closing ceremony will be at Lucerne Valley Marina where prizes will be awarded on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at approximately 3:00 pm. Cash prizes may increase or decrease depending upon the number of entries.