Register for The Annual Flaming Gorge Fish Derby

Lucerne Valley Marina is honored to host the annual Lake Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby on May 16-17th, 2026, brought to you by Christenson Lakeshore Tackle and Lucerne Valley Marina. Entry fee per team is $200 and each team can consist of two to three people. Cash prizes totaling $20,000.00 will be paid out for placing in the eight categories, and the largest fish will take home $2,000.00. You’ll also have a chance to win other great prizes, including a trolling motor, camping and fishing gear, gift certificates, and much more. Kick off the summer with a great tournament and support your local businesses and sponsors. Go to flaminggorgefishderby.com for more information. We look forward to seeing you there!

WHEN May 16th & 17th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Lucerne Valley Marina

1 Lucerne Valley Recreation Rd, Manila, UT 84046

Fishing times: Saturday – 5:30 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday – 5:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Entry fee: $200.00 per team

*The Flaming Gorge Fish Derby is permitted by the Ashley National Forest.

The Derby is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.

The Lucerne Valley Marina is thrilled to be hosting the Annual Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby on May 16th and 17th. This prestigious event is widely recognized as one of the largest freshwater fishing derbies in the United States.

Participation in the derby requires a team entry fee of $200, with each team comprising two to three individuals. Registrations are conveniently accepted online at the dedicated website www.flaminggorgefishderby.com, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for all participants. Payment of registration will serve as a liability waiver for all team participants.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby offers a wonderful opportunity to kick off the summer season with a memorable tournament. By participating, you not only get to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors but also support local businesses and sponsors who have generously contributed to making this event a success.

The Flaming Gorge Fish Derby is conducted under the permit of the Ashley National Forest, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations and responsible resource management.

We eagerly anticipate welcoming anglers of all skill levels to this exceptional fishing derby. Join us on May 16 and 17, 2026, for an unforgettable weekend filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the chance to reel in some incredible catches!

*Fish must be registered at Lucerne, Cedar Springs or Buckboard Marina weigh stations no later than one half (1/2) hour after the close of each tournament day. No exceptions.

Closing ceremony will be at Lucerne Valley Marina where prizes will be awarded on Sunday, May 17, 2026 at approximately 3:00 pm. Cash prizes may increase or decrease depending upon the number of entries.