Register for The Annual Flaming Gorge Fish Derby

The annual Flaming Gorge Fish Derby is a highly anticipated event that attracts fishing enthusiasts from all over the United States. Established in 1984, the derby has grown into one of the largest freshwater fishing derbies in the country.

WHEN May 18th & 19th WHERE Lucerne Valley Marina

1 Lucerne Valley Recreation Rd, Manila, UT 84046

$200 Entry Fee

The Lucerne Valley Marina is thrilled to be hosting The Annual Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby on May 18th and 19th, in partnership with Christenson Lakeshore Tackle. This prestigious event is widely recognized as one of the largest freshwater fishing derbies in the United States. This year they can host 1200 fishermen with up to 400 different teams eager to compete in eight categories and also Fish for the title of the largest fish of the derby.

Participation in the derby requires a team entry fee of $200, with each team comprising two to three individuals. Registrations are conveniently accepted online at the dedicated website flaminggorgefishderby.com, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for all participants.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! Cash prizes totaling $25,000 will be awarded to the top teams in each of the seven categories, with a special prize of $2,000 reserved for the angler who catches the largest fish. But the rewards don’t end with cash; participants will also have the chance to win an array of fantastic prizes, including a Polaris 4-Wheeler, trolling motors, camping and fishing gear, gift certificates, and much more. The distribution of cash and prizes will be determined based on the number of entries received.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby offers a wonderful opportunity to kick off the summer season with a memorable tournament. By participating, you not only get to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors but also support local businesses and sponsors who have generously contributed to making this event a success.

The Flaming Gorge Fish Derby is conducted under the permit of the Ashley National Forest, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations and responsible resource management.

We eagerly anticipate welcoming anglers of all skill levels to this exceptional fishing derby. Join us on May 18 and 19, 2024, for an unforgettable weekend filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the chance to reel in some incredible catches!