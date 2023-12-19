Register for the Rock Springs Rec Center 2024 Ironman Triathlon Competition

Register for the Rock Springs Rec Center 2024 Ironman Triathlon Competition

Transform your resolutions into reality! Join the Ironman Triathlon Competition at Rock Springs Civic Center for just $25. Benefit from professional guidance and a supportive community. The Rock Springs Civic Center staff has worked hard over the past 10 years to make the perfect event to get you started – The Ironman Triathlon Competition. Register in person now and kickstart your journey to a healthier you! Gear up for the ultimate challenge! The Ironman Triathlon starts on January 8th and will continue until January 28th, 2024. Open to ages 15 and older, compete in swimming, biking, and running—21 days to conquer 140.6 miles. Do you have the grit to reach the top? Register now and embrace the journey!

WHEN

December 19th – January 5th

WHERE

Rock Springs Civic Center
410 N. St. in Rock Springs

OR

Rock Springs Rec Center
3900 Sweetwater Dr in Rock Springs

Entry is $25 per Contestant
15 years and older

