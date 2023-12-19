Register for the Rock Springs Rec Center 2024 Ironman Triathlon Competition

Transform your resolutions into reality! Join the Ironman Triathlon Competition at Rock Springs Civic Center for just $25. Benefit from professional guidance and a supportive community. The Rock Springs Civic Center staff has worked hard over the past 10 years to make the perfect event to get you started – The Ironman Triathlon Competition. Register in person now and kickstart your journey to a healthier you! Gear up for the ultimate challenge! The Ironman Triathlon starts on January 8th and will continue until January 28th, 2024. Open to ages 15 and older, compete in swimming, biking, and running—21 days to conquer 140.6 miles. Do you have the grit to reach the top? Register now and embrace the journey!

Entry is $25 per Contestant

15 years and older