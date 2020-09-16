Register Today for The Grief Recovery Method Support Program

Presented by Hospice of Sweetwater County, The Grief Recovery Method is a FREE 7-week action program that helps with moving beyond death, divorce, and other losses.
RSVP TODAY!
Hospice of Sweetwater County
(307) 362-1990
**This program will be provided at NO COST.
Please RSVP so we can make sure everyone receives the program literature.
WHEN
Tuesdays, Oct. 6th – Nov. 17th
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
WHERE
White Mountain Library
Small Conference Room
Myths about grief:
- Time heals all wounds
- Replace the loss
- Grieve alone
- Be strong for others
- Bury your feelings
Your feelings are normal and natural.
The problem is that we have been socialized to believe that these feelings are abnormal and unnatural.
Whether your loss is from:
- Death
- Divorce
or end of a relationship
- Loss of a job/career
- Loss of trust
- Loss of health
People say you have to let go and move on in your life, but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that.
The Grief Recovery Method® Program not only makes that possible, but provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.
For further information and to RSVP please call:
Hospice of Sweetwater County
(307) 362-1990
Certified Grief Recovery Teacher Jenny Boteler
(307) 875-2911