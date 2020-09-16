Register Today for The Grief Recovery Method Support Program

Presented by Hospice of Sweetwater County, The Grief Recovery Method is a FREE 7-week action program that helps with moving beyond death, divorce, and other losses.

RSVP TODAY! Hospice of Sweetwater County

(307) 362-1990 **This program will be provided at NO COST.

WHEN Tuesdays, Oct. 6th – Nov. 17th

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. WHERE White Mountain Library

Small Conference Room

Myths about grief:

Time heals all wounds

Replace the loss

Grieve alone

Be strong for others

Bury your feelings

Your feelings are normal and natural.

The problem is that we have been socialized to believe that these feelings are abnormal and unnatural.

Whether your loss is from:

Death

Divorce

or end of a relationship

Loss of a job/career

Loss of trust

Loss of health

People say you have to let go and move on in your life, but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that.

The Grief Recovery Method® Program not only makes that possible, but provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.

For further information and to RSVP please call:

Hospice of Sweetwater County

(307) 362-1990

Certified Grief Recovery Teacher Jenny Boteler

(307) 875-2911