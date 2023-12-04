REGISTER TODAY TO WIN!

TRN Media’s 12 Days of Christmas starts TODAY!! Stay tuned as we go LIVE from
Apricot Lane Boutique today at 2pm
If you shop at any of the 12 participating locally-owned businesses, December 4th through the 19th, you can register to win this year’s grand prize – a Liberty Centurion E-Lock 12 gun safe donated by Murdoch’s!
*Drawing is December 20, 2023
REGISTRATION BOXES WILL BE AT ALL LISTED PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS DEC 4TH-19TH
- Apricot Lane and Boutique – 351 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY
- Birch Family Dental – 661 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY
- Bookcliff Sales – 2028 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY
- Broadway Burger Station – 628 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY
- Brower Brothers Nissan – 1525 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY
- CarQuest Auto Parts – 2400 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY
- Deer Trail Assisted Living – 2360 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY
- Escape Day Spa and Boutique – 430 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY
- John Paras Furniture – 1850 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY
- Remedies – 409 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY
- Randall’s Holistics – 2712 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY
- Sweetwater Holistics – 26 N 1st East, Green River, WY
Keep your eyes peeled for our Facebook LIVE events on the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page, where our team will highlight the deals at each participating location!
12 Days of Christmas is presented by TRN Media, the parent company of The Radio Network and SweetwaterNOW.