REGISTER Your Business for The 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival & SweetwaterNOW 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!

SweetwaterNOW is excited to invite you to become a vendor at the third Annual Fall into Fall Festival where we will also be celebrating 10 YEARS serving Sweetwater County. 🥳

Sure, we’re still shaking off the lingering winter but a little early planning never hurt anyone.

WHEN Saturday, September 23rd

11 am to 4 pm WHERE Bunning Park

in Rock Spring

REGISTER

This year, we have two registration options based on the size of your business. “Booth vendors” includes any business selling goods including small snacks and treats (cotton candy, nuts, etc.). “Food trucks” is just like it sounds. If you are unsure which registration form you should use please reach out via email to lindsay@sweetwaternow.com.

Exciting sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out if you would like to become a part of this fun family tradition.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions // Suggestions // Contributions // Comments

lindsay@sweetwaternow.com