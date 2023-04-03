REGISTER Your Business for The 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival & SweetwaterNOW 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!

REGISTER Your Business for The 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival & SweetwaterNOW 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!

SweetwaterNOW is excited to invite you to become a vendor at the third Annual Fall into Fall Festival where we will also be celebrating 10 YEARS serving Sweetwater County. 🥳

Sure, we’re still shaking off the lingering winter but a little early planning never hurt anyone.

WHEN

Saturday, September 23rd
11 am to 4 pm

WHERE

Bunning Park
in Rock Spring

REGISTER

This year, we have two registration options based on the size of your business. “Booth vendors” includes any business selling goods including small snacks and treats (cotton candy, nuts, etc.). “Food trucks” is just like it sounds. If you are unsure which registration form you should use please reach out via email to lindsay@sweetwaternow.com.

BOOTH VENDORS
FOOD TRUCKS

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S EVENT!

BECOME A SPONSOR

Exciting sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out if you would like to become a part of this fun family tradition.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions // Suggestions // Contributions // Comments
lindsay@sweetwaternow.com

