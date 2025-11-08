Registration for Rock Springs Girl’s Future Tigers Basketball is NOW OPEN!

Is your Rock Springs or Farson 3rd – 6th grader interested in playing recreational girls basketball?

Rock Springs Junior Jazz Girls Basketball is now FutureTigers! Along with the name change, we are changing our approach. We will be focusing on skills development and playing 3 on 3 games. We want to work with EVERY GIRL in 3rd through 6th grade, from beginners to highly experienced. We will be separating girls based on skills, so that everyone gets a chance to grow and have fun.

Rock Springs Girl’s Future Tigers registration for the 2026 season is now open.

Registration ends November 30, 2025

MORE INFORMATION

We have reduced our price to $ 25 this season, thanks to help from our wonderful corporate sponsors!

3rd and 4th Grade will practice on Monday and Wednesday nights

5th and 6th Grade will practice on Tuesday and Thursday nights

Games will start in February, but times have not been set.

Register now for our 2026 season! Season begins in early January and will be done in mid-March.

Coaches And Sponsors are needed. Call (307) 389-1393 to volunteer!

Click above to learn more on the Rock Springs Future Tigers Facebook Page!