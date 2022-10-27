Registration for Rock Springs Girl’s Junior Jazz Basketball is NOW OPEN!

Is your 3rd – 6th grader interested in playing recreational girls basketball?

Rock Springs Girl’s Junior Jazz registration for the 2023 season is now open.

REGISTER NOW!

Registration ends November 14, 2022

MORE INFORMATION

  • The 2023 season begins in January and ends in March.
  • Registration fee is $75.
  • In-person registration will be held 11/2 and 11/10 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center.
  • Coaches are needed. Call (307) 389-1393 to volunteer!

Click the icon above to learn more on the Rock Springs Junior Jazz Facebook Page!

