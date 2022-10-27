Registration for Rock Springs Girl’s Junior Jazz Basketball is NOW OPEN!

Is your 3rd – 6th grader interested in playing recreational girls basketball?
Rock Springs Girl’s Junior Jazz registration for the 2023 season is now open.
Registration ends November 14, 2022
MORE INFORMATION
- The 2023 season begins in January and ends in March.
- Registration fee is $75.
- In-person registration will be held 11/2 and 11/10 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center.
- Coaches are needed. Call (307) 389-1393 to volunteer!
