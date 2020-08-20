Registration for the Green River After School Program (GRASP) is NOW OPEN

Register your child for a fun and recreational program after school!

Participants will be involved in recreational games and sports along with creating crafts and participating in fun activities.

The highly motivated and skilled staff will lead activities and provide homework and reading help.

The program will be held at Monroe Elementary. All other Elementary Schools will be transported to the program by School District 2 buses. A healthy after-school snack will be provided for all participants.

GRASP will begin the first day of school and runs from 3:20 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for Jr. Kindergarten through 5th grade. It will be open for full days on school closures (teacher workdays, staff development), but will be closed on all school holidays.

The Green River After School Program will be following School District #2 guidelines and procedures for the safety of all children and staff. Monroe school policies will be maintained through the duration of children’s time at the program and per school district guidelines masks will be required for children when social distancing cannot be maintained.

With transportation being a concern for the district the program is asking parents to fill out a monthly calendar of attendance for GRASP. A calendar for the month is attached.

Pease fill it out to the best of your ability with the days that your child(ren) will attend the program. These calendars will be handed out and emailed to parents around the 12th of each month. We ask that they are returned by the 25th of the month to schedule transportation.

GRASP is operating on a convenient punch card system. Punch cards may be purchased upon submittal of the completed registration form.

Register at the Green River Recreation Center or call Katie at (307) 872-0514 for more information.

Punch Cards

5 punches $35

10 punches $70

15 punches $105

20 punches $140

25 punches $165/discount $10

30 punches $195/discount $15 **Additional Child 25% Off



Full Days = 2 Punches October 23, 2020

January 18, 2021

March 12, 2021

April 1, 2021 Half Days = 1 Punch September 30, 2020

October 16, 2020

October 30, 2020

December 23, 2020

February 12, 2021

March 5, 2021

Parent Manuals and Registration forms are available at the Green River Recreation Center.

Access the:

Hours of Operation and Holidays Observed

GRASP is open from 3:20 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday for children in grades Jr.K-5th.

Full-day hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Half-Day is the time the bell rings until 6 p.m.

GRASP is not offered on the following School Closure Days:

September 7, 2020 – Labor Day

November 25 through November 27, 2020 – Thanksgiving Break

December 24 through January 1 Christmas Break

February 15, 2021 Presidents Day

March 15-19, 2021 Spring Break

April 2-5, 2021 Easter Break

The last Day of GRASP will be Tuesday, May 20, 2021.