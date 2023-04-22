Registration is Now Open for 69th Annual Historical Trek

STAR VALLEY — For the past sixty-nine years the Wyoming State Society, a nonprofit membership driven educational organization, has sponsored an annual trek to areas of interest around the state.

The trek is an opportunity for participants to enjoy a well-organized activity without expending a lot of personal effort.

“Enjoying a trek to all corners of Wyoming is an excellent way to learn about the state’s history, and the best part is that someone else does all the planning,” Society President Cindy Brown said.

The 69th annual Trek will be hosted by the Star Valley Historical Society the weekend of June 15th. Star Valley was settled in the late 1870s by Mormon pioneers and is dotted with small towns like Afton, Thayne, and Freedom. Participants will enjoy a fun-filled weekend exploring the area’s most intriguing historic sites. Buses will take us to the Lander Cutoff Road, a shortcut for those traveling the Oregon Trail to the Pacific Northwest, and on to Convict Road, Sheep Trail and Salt Works.

The tour will even take participants into Montpelier, Idaho for a tour of the Montpelier Bank, robbed by Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch in 1896, and other sites of interest along the Snake River. To learn more about the overall history of Star Valley there are several articles on the Society’s online encyclopedia, www.wyohistory.org.

Registration is due by May 15 and will include entrance fees, transportation and most meals. The event is open to everyone and promises to give attendees a behind the-scenes look at some of the area’s unique history. For registration details and a list of accommodations please contact Claudia Anderson, grovercreek@silverstar.com, or email Society headquarters at linda@wyshs.org. Registration forms can also be downloaded at www.wyshs.org.