Registration Open for Feb. 22 Jackalope Jump

ROCK SPRINGS — The Jackalope Jump is returning to Rock Springs Feb. 22, aiming to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

The event takes place at Wataha Pond, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the event beginning at 11 a.m. Residents can register to participate at www. SOWY.org.

The Jackalope Jump takes place throughout the state and challenges residents, businesses, and organizations to help support Special Olympics Wyoming. According to Special Olympics Wyoming, Rock Springs’ involvement is crucial in supporting the Special Olympics as funds raised through the event support year-round sports training and competition for athletes. The organization also says contributions help athletes reach their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community.

The event itself sees participants who have raised $100 for Special Olympics Wyoming taking jumping into the frigid pond water. Participants are encouraged to make costumes and have fun with the jump itself. Special Olympics Wyoming also has additional gifts for individual participants who raise $500, $1,000, and $1,500 or more. Awards will also be given to people with the best costume, largest group, and most funds raised.

Schools and first responders can also get involved with fundraising and receive a Jackalope Jump incentive at a minimum of $50 raised per person in the group.