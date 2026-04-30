Regular Season Nears Finish Line

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The regular season is nearing its conclusion for the Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams, with both programs set for conference matchups this weekend before turning their attention to rivalry games and the postseason.

Green River enters its final two regular-season games before facing Rock Springs next week, after which the Wolves and Lady Wolves will head into regional play.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, has a slightly longer path to the finish, with two games this weekend, hosting a rivalry matchup against Green River next week, and a final road contest at Star Valley before regionals.

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This weekend’s schedule begins Friday, with Green River traveling to face Kelly Walsh in Casper. The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, will play at 4 p.m., followed by the No. 5-ranked Wolves at 6 p.m.

Rock Springs will also be on the road Friday, taking on Natrona County with the girls match set at 4 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m.

The teams will switch opponents Saturday. Green River shifts to Natrona County for games at 9 a.m. (girls) and 11 a.m. (boys), while Rock Springs heads to Kelly Walsh for matches at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Green River enters the weekend near the top of the 4A West standings. The Wolves sit at 7-3-1, while the Lady Wolves are 6-3-2.

Rock Springs is 3-7 on the boys side and 2-6-2 for the girls, continuing to look for some late momentum as the season winds down to take into regionals.