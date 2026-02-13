Reliance Man Faces 10 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

ROCK SPRINGS — A Reliance man may spend the rest of his life in prison for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Troy Warren Householder, 58, faces 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. Each felony count has a minimum sentence of at least five years and a maximum of 12 years in prison, along with a potential fine of up to $10,000. If convicted of all charges, Householder faces a maximum of 120 years in prison and fines totalling $100,000. According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center Jail Roster, he was released after posting $90,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

According to court filings, Det. Matthew Jones of the Rock Springs Police Department originally received a tip from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children July 8, 2025. The tip initially came from Kik Interactive about a Rock Springs-based user they claimed possessed six pornographic images of children. Jones filed search warrants to have Google and Kik release information related to the user and the email address associated with it. Information identifying Householder as the account holder was discovered through the search warrants, as well as evidence alleging Householder had copied and sent images and videos to others.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Householder was initially detained Feb. 10 and was interviewed at the RSPD. Householder allegedly told Jones he only did it once and that he reports the content if he comes across it. Householder was then arrested on four counts possession of child pornography with intent to deliver and six counts of manufacturing child pornography.