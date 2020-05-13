Reliance Woman Arrested After Hitting a Utility Pole With SUV

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Rock Springs Police Department, a Reliance woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after she hit a utility pole.

According to RSPD Chief Dwane Pacheco, at around 4:46 pm on May 10, the RSPD responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near 1307 Elk St, by Hose and Rubber Supply.

The investigation revealed a white GMC SUV had left the road and collided with a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

Victoria Wetzel, 38, of Reliance, Wyoming, was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence. The crash remains under investigation.

Pole damage. Photo courtesy of Kevin Elkin

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.