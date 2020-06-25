Relive Early Mountain Man History at the 85th Annual Green River Rendezvous

The 85th Annual Green River Rendezvous is your chance to relive the early mountain man history of Pinedale; coming up the weekend of July 9-12, 2020.

Enjoy historical demonstrations and encampment, Art & Wine Auction, Rendezvous Rodeo 3 nights in a row, live music (4 different artists/bands), Wind River Dancers, documentary showing: Women of the White Buffalo , vendor fair, parade, and more!

85th Annual Green River Rendezvous l July 9-12, 2020 l Pinedale, Wyoming See the Schedule

The Town of Pinedale

The Town of Pinedale hosts a myriad of lodging, restaurants, shops, and more. While you’re there visiting for Rendezvous be sure to stop in and say hi to some of the local business owners. Find available lodging and activities at www.visitpinedale.org .

Sublette County

Sublette County is one of the West’s most beautiful hidden gems. Hosting the Wind River Range, the Wyoming Range, the Gros Ventre Range, as well as the Bridger Teton National Forest. If you’re heading to town for Green River Rendezvous make sure you leave enough time for checking out the area. Plan some time to head up Skyline Drive or out to Green River or Newfork Lakes. Take a look at the Sublette County Chamber and Visitors Center to know more about the whole county. The friendly, knowledgeable staff will be sure you get what you need. You may leave planning your next trip back!

Get Involved With the Rendezvous

With so much to do there are a lot of ways to get involved. Take a look below to see if anything applies to you!

Vendors The Vendor Fair is a great opportunity to sell your art, crafts, food, and other wares.

You can still register for 2020 today! Parade The Rendezvous Parade is a weekend highlight! Make sure you and your organization sign up with the application below to get your spot. Volunteer If you’re looking to help out with this years festival, please take a moment to fill out this short form to help us better understand your interests!

Questions?

See a list of frequently asked questions HERE or email Main Street Pinedale @ info@mainstreetpinedale.com