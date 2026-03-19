Reloaded, Not Rebuilding: Tigers Eye Strong Start Despite Roster Turnover

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School boys soccer team enters the new season looking to establish its identity early, replacing key graduated seniors while building on last year’s success with a group defined by work ethic and mentality.

With the season set to begin Friday in Riverton, the Tigers face the challenge of blending new contributors with experienced returners, all while maintaining the standard set by previous teams. Head coach Alan Wendlandt said the early focus has been on growth, trust and consistency as the group takes shape.

“Early in the season it will be important for us to establish our identity as a team,” Wendlandt said. “We want to play with confidence, stay organized, and be consistent in the way we play our game.”

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That identity starts with a mindset the coaching staff has seen consistently throughout the preseason.

“What has stood out to me the most about this group is their work ethic and mentality,” Wendlandt said. “The players put in a lot of work throughout the year and bring great intensity to every practice. Even in difficult moments, they continue to work hard and refuse to quit.”

The Tigers are coming off a successful season but graduated a significant senior class, leaving many players stepping into larger varsity roles for the first time. Because of that, building experience and chemistry has been a central point of emphasis.

“This group doesn’t have quite the same varsity experience as last year’s team, so a big focus has been on building that experience as quickly and as meaningfully as possible,” Wendlandt said.

Rock Springs has worked to accelerate that development through a variety of offseason and preseason opportunities.

“We’ve created lots of opportunities for players to get touches on the ball in real game situations through scrimmages against other teams, scrimmages within our own group, indoor soccer sessions during the winter, and consistent weightlifting and conditioning work in the offseason,” Wendlandt said. “The players have put in a tremendous amount of effort, and it’s shown in their development.”

Even with roster turnover, the Tigers return a core of experienced players expected to anchor the team. Jared Parra returns as an all-conference goalkeeper, while Mark Hamilton, also an all-conference selection, transitions into a more forward role after leading the team in scoring last season. Steven Leon, Fernando Antunez and others also bring valuable experience.

Wendlandt said competition within the roster will also play a major role, with several players expected to take on bigger roles as the season progresses.

“I’m expecting the varsity team to feature many new faces this season as the players prove themselves in practices and games,” Wendlandt said.

As the Tigers work to find their rhythm, internal goals have centered on steady improvement and team cohesion rather than individual success.

“Our goals for this season… keep improving every day. Build as a team, not individually… hold each other accountable… always trust in each other,” Wendlandt said.

That approach will be tested early, as Rock Springs looks to settle into a consistent style of play and build confidence in game situations.

“Just as importantly, the players need to trust our system and trust in each other,” Wendlandt said. “If we can build that confidence and understanding early on, it will help us settle into the season and continue improving as a group.”

With a mix of returning talent and emerging players, the Tigers may still be developing, but the foundation is clear. As the season begins, Rock Springs will rely on its mentality, effort and growing chemistry in hopes of turning potential into results.