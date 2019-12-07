Remembering Pearl Harbor: Inspiring Stories In Wyoming

Today marks 78 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor that prompted the United States to enter into World War II. During the past year, we saw amazing stories here in Wyoming about two serviceman who served at Pearl Harbor.

In July, Wyoming lost Pearl Harbor Survivor and longtime Cheyenne resident Clarence Varos, who passed away in July at the age of 101. Read a great remembrance of Clarence 101-9 King-FM.

Machinist’s Mate First Class George Hanson was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on December 7, 1941. His reamains were recovered and buried as unidentified at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. But just last year Hanson’s remains were finally identified and he was laid to rest in Laramie on June 29.

Read more about identifying Hanson years later here and in the story below.