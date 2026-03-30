Reminder: Western to Host Budget Progress Report Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — A town hall meeting to discuss Western Wyoming Community College’s structural budget deficit will take place Tuesday at the college.

Being referred to as a “Progress Report Town Hall,” the meeting will be at the Western’s theater, located near the main entrance of its Rock Springs campus, taking place from 6-7 p.m.

The college has eliminated 45 positions since November due to a budget deficit the college identified last year. According to a new analysis, that deficit has grown by about $1.5 million, to a total $5 million deficit, and has resulted in the college closing nine positions in March. Of those nine positions, five had employees attached to them. Two are faculty positions in exercise science and Spanish/social work, and three are staff positions consisting of the Children’s Center Front Desk Office Assistant and two lead custodians.

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While the college has struggled with funding issues that came from changes to property tax exemptions, they’re not the only challenges the college navigates. Prior budgets have utilized the college’s reserves to balance, an issue Western’s President Kirk Young previously said he was tasked with resolving when he was hired in 2024. A second issue the college navigates is a compensation realignment project aimed at reworking employee salaries to be more in line experience and years of service employees have in their roles.