Renee (Leischner) Havener (January 4, 1948 – December 18, 2024)

Renee Leischner Havener passed away peacefully on December 18, 2024, at Mesa View Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a member of Mesquite Lutheran Church and is most assuredly with our Lord and Savior now, no longer in pain.

Renee was born on January 4, 1948, in Baker, Montana, the daughter of Verne Leischner and Ruth Rud. They lived out “on the farm” south of Plevna, Montana when she was a little girl. She always had lots of stories to tell about the farm, especially the problems they had with the rattle snakes!

Renee graduated from Baker High School in 1966. She attended a trade school in San Francisco to become a medical lab technician and graduated as Valedictorian of her class. As Valedictorian, she was offered a position in Hawaii working for Kaiser but turned down the job to move back to Baker to marry Chauncey Robinson. While raising their two daughters, Tami & Angel, Renee enjoyed sewing, decorating cakes, being a Brownie & Girl Scout leader, playing Bridge and having weekly coffee with her friends. A few years after their divorce at the age of 43, Renee went back to college at the University of Montana and earned her Pharmacy degree. She worked for a short time for Walgreens in Yuma, Arizona before she moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming to work at Bi-Rite Drug in order to be close to her grandchildren. Renee later transferred to Casper, WY with Walgreens. She retired in 2014 and moved to Mesquite, NV. In 2016, Renee battled and beat Colon & Fallopian Tube cancer. We are convinced the the Colon cancer saved her life as the Fallopian Tube cancer would have gone undetected otherwise. In her retirement years, Renee enjoyed sewing, quilting, and camping. Her neighbor once commented that she was an amazing woman, independent and confident enough to hook up and pull a little car behind a motorhome and just go! Aside from her family, her greatest loves were her dogs – she always had one curled up on her lap!

The loss of Renee’s sister, Vicki, in 2017 was a devastation that she never fully recovered from. She had been struggling with eating since Vickie’s passing which led to her deteriorating health.

Renee was preceded in death by both of her parents, Verne & Ruth Leischner, her sister, Vicki Lautt and her son-in-law, Jeff Lien. She is survived by daughters, Tami (Clay) Goldman of Rock Springs, WY and Angel Lien (Shannon Walls) of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Jordan, Aaron & Jonah Goldman of Rock Springs, Cody & Hunter Lien of Independence, MO; nieces & nephew Tina (Julien) Lautt, Jon (Terri) Lautt, Julie (Chuck) Ball, Jodi (Sam) Adams; great-nephews & niece, Tarron, Jayden, & Shelby.

We were so very blessed to have gotten to spend one last big family Thanksgiving with her this year in Denver.

A memorial service will be held in Rock Springs sometime in the spring when family and friends can gather without having to worry about winter weather.