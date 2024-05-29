Renee Roberts-Baker (August 14, 1949-May 20, 2024)

In the quiet early morning of May 20, 2024, Renee Roberts-Baker left this earth to be reunited with her father Harold Delbert Roberts, mother Glenna Boyes Roberts, brother H. Michael Roberts, sister Nancy Roberts, and other extended family members. Her family is grateful that she is now healthy and at peace.

Renee was born on August 14, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho. She excelled in journalism, public speaking, and office skills while attending Highland High School. After graduation, she moved to Salt Lake City and worked in various business offices. After returning to Pocatello, Renee gave birth to her sons Christopher James Baker and Mark Harold Baker. The family eventually settled in Rock Springs.

Renee was a champion of the underdog and stood up for what was right, regardless of the consequences. She was instrumental in the lives of dozens of foster children, and was a community activist, providing help for battered and abused women and children, and compassionate care for many friends and neighbors. She was a loyal friend, a talented painter, artist, and home decorator, with a love for old family treasures. She was the life of every family party with her quick wit and numerous jokes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After raising her children, she moved to Utah to spend more time with her sisters. Following a stroke, she moved back to Wyoming, where her son Mark lovingly cared for her until her death.

Renee loved her family fiercely. She is survived by sons Christopher and Mark (Amanda Potts) Baker; grandsons Dylan Flagler, Aaron, Andy, Nicholas, and Timothy Baker; great-grandson Bexley Baker, and her beloved dog Pepper. She is also survived by her sisters Roxanne (Douglas) Dibb, Denise (David) Johnsen, and Diane Knight; as well as 18 nieces and nephews.

Services to honor Renee will be held at a later date.