Renei L. Goodman (April 17, 1960 – September 10, 2024)

Renei L. Goodman, 64, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at her home. She was a 10-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Apache Junction, Arizona and Albany, Oregon.

She was born April 17, 1960, in Los Angeles; the daughter of Ted and Eugenia Phillips.

Renei attended schools in Placentia, California and was a 1978 graduate of El Dorado High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Arthur Samuel Goodman April 13, 2013 in Reno, Nevada; He preceded her in death 2022.

Renei served in the United States Army.

She worked at Bank of America for 10 years as a Bank Manager.

Renei loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for shopping and her dogs.

Survivors include one daughter, Melinda Hicks and husband Jay of Rock Springs; one son, Charlie Bell of Portland, Oregon; one granddaughter, Hayley Hicks of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Eugenia Phillips; husband, Arthur Samuel Goodman.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.