Renovations to Begin on North Boulder Lake Campground

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office will begin renovating the North Boulder Lake Campground on June 3, 2019. The project is expected to take up to six weeks to complete.

During that time, the campground will be closed to the public for safety.

The North Boulder Lake Campground is located on the northwest end of Boulder Lake, approximately six miles northeast of Boulder, Wyoming. The project supports the administration’s goals of modernizing our infrastructure, and therefore improving recreation opportunities on public land.

The renovation will consist of replacing the current vault restroom, picnic tables and fire rings, then leveling the existing sites to make them more accommodating to modern recreational vehicles. Visitors wishing to camp in the Boulder Lake area during the renovation are encouraged to use dispersed camping sites around Boulder Lake, or visit the U.S. Forest Service Boulder Lake Campground on the southeast side of Boulder Lake.

For more information, please contact Joel Klosterman at 307-367-5388 or visit the Pinedale Field Office located at 1625 West Pine Street in Pinedale. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.