Rep. Brady Supports Chemtrail Conspiracy, Says Law is Being Considered

GREEN RIVER — A legislator from Green River says the state of Wyoming will consider a bill targeting the alleged disbursement of chemicals in the sky by aircraft, commonly known as “chemtrails.”

Representative Marlene Brady spoke briefly about the bill and made comments supporting the chemtrail conspiracy theory following a presentation to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

During the commissioners’ meeting, a man identifying himself as Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer spoke about the need to protect Green River’s residents from severe weather and the possibility of the Fontenelle Dam failing. Meyer also spoke about military weather manipulation and high-altitude disbursement of chemicals and compounds that include human DNA, fungi, and nanoparticles.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I’m here to tell them, yes the military is playing God with our weather, yes your skies are being poisoned, no legislation is going to stop them … the federal government owns everything 400 feet above the skies, it’s now FAA jurisdiction,” he said.

Brady told the commissioners a bill was being drafted to address aerosol pollution and fully supported everything Meyer said.

“I came in a little late, but listening to this gentleman speak back here, I just want to let you know that is 100 percent correct,” Brady said. “Anybody that is watching what’s going on – it’s obvious, the material’s out there, I encourage you all to investigate, research for yourself and I encourage you to move forward … to protect us.”

Brady said her understanding is the legislature will address chemtrails as aerosol pollution, saying a law focused on aerosol disbursement would take care of chemtrail sprays.

“Hopefully that will take care of the upper level that he’s concerned about … that’s the way we’re looking at it,” Brady said.

She said the legislature wants a safe environment and clean water and soil.

“Our plants are dying, our animals are being affected, we’re being affected,” she said.

According to fact checking done by the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization, the “chemtrails” seen behind aircraft are actually condensation trails made of ice that are created as aircraft fly at high altitudes, not chemicals sprayed by the military.

The chemtrail conspiracy theory has existed since the 1990s and has gained traction recently. According to Poynter, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic before his appointment, has publicly claimed that chemtrails have been sprayed by the Defense Department’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The world’s leading atmospheric scientists soundly rejected the idea of chemtrail spraying in a 2016 study conducted by Carnegie Science.

According to NPR, many of the conspiracy theories Kennedy has publicly referenced, including the claim that vaccines cause autism in children, have been debunked.